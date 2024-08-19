Freshwater mussels reintroduced into San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is continuing the freshwater mussel reintroduction process.

SARA is reintroducing 5,000 yellow sandshells into the San Antonio River in a first-of-a-kind conservation effort in Texas.

KSAT 12 News reporter Garrett Brnger first reported about this process in May.

The mussel is expected to help with biodiversity and help filter out harmful bacteria.

The SARA team on Monday allowed KSAT 12 News photojournalist Azian Bermea to tag along to show the steps taken to place the mussels into the river.