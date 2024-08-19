90º
Thousands of students return to Southwest ISD, receiving free meals and supplies

District wants to make sure every student is safe, equipped with the supplies they need to help them succeed

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District’s bus drivers arrived at the district’s bus barn around 5:30 a.m. Monday to double-check the buses and ensure they were ready to pick up students for the first day of school.

This year, SWISD will serve around 15,000 students in Bexar County at its 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, and three high schools.

Dr. Jeanette Ball, superintendent of SWISD, said the district is prioritizing students through several new, continuing, and changing programs.

Once again, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all schools and free supplies to every elementary and middle school.

“We want to take away any barriers that could stop students from learning. Our students are amazing, but when they are taken care of with their social and emotional needs, their physical needs, they thrive in the educational environment,” said Richard Riojas, principal of Indian Creek Elementary School.

All SWISD schools are fully staffed with a police officer on every campus, according to Ball.

As it expands within the area, the district will soon break ground on a new school this fall.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

