Crime Stoppers seeking information on fatal 2023 hit-and-run

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are rewarding anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of a driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run incident.

In 2023, Brandon Hutson, 46, was walking along the southbound access road of Interstate 35 between Shepherd Road and Luckey Road when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect failed to stop and help.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit found vehicle parts linked to a 2006-2010 Ford Explorer at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a light-colored SUV that slowed down after the collision before driving off, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.