Man struck in hit-and-run along I-35 access road in SW Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Southwest Bexar County late Wednesday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 southbound access road, between Shepherd Road and Luckey Road, not far from Lytle, Texas.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a vehicle hit the man and then drove away from the scene.

The man struck was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center. His current condition is not currently known.

BCSO said the access road of I-35 was closed at Shepherd Road while emergency crews worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

So far, there is no a description of the vehicle.