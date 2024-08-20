DO NOT TOUCH: These worms found on Texas beach are ‘your worst nightmare’

When people express fears about sea creatures, it’s usually sharks or jellyfish.

But, the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi unlocked a new beach fear this month — fireworms.

The marine creatures are also known as bristleworms because they have hair-like bristles that are hollow and full of venom, so you can probably guess how they earned their other name.

“The reason it’s called a fireworm is because when it stings you, it feels like fire,” said Jace Tunnell, director of community engagement for the HRI in a video posted to the institute’s YouTube page.

In a Facebook post, Tunnell said he found one of the worms on a log on Mustang Island last week and referred to it as, “Your worst nightmare.”

A fireworm sting can leave you in pain for several hours and can even cause dizziness and confusion.

“As far as I know they can’t kill you, which I guess is the good news,” Tunnell said.

The bristles are hollow spines that are filled with venom. They break off and embed into your skin if you brush up against them.

A fireworm found on Mustang Island in early August 2024. (Jace Tunnell/Harte Research Institute)

And if they don’t already sound terrifying enough, Tunnell said the worms can produce asexually — if you cut one in half, it will regenerate into two worms. And they can live for up to nine years!

There are more than two dozen species of fireworms around the world. The bearded fireworm is the species written about the most.

The one Tunnell found this month was the Amphinome rostrata.

Tunnell said if you get stung, you should put duct tape on your skin over the sting area and then quickly rip it off to remove the spines. Even then, expect the pain to linger.

“You could use vinegar and warm water to see if that helps,” he said, adding that it’s going to be painful “no matter what.”

He recommended that you don’t stick your hand into anything that washes up on the beach.

