Local pediatrician warns about heat safety as children head back to the classroom

School is in full swing and so is the heat.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS from Meteorologist Justin Horne:

While temperatures surge into the 105°-106° range Tuesday and Wednesday, heat index values are forecast to reach 108°-111°

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued

A small shot at short-lived storms exists late tomorrow afternoon, gusty winds and lightning are possible

“It’s really hot outside. We do see, kids coming into the emergency room with dehydration and even heat injuries. So, it’s just important to make sure that they’re drinking water throughout the day, (and) making sure they’re taking breaks every 15 to 20 minutes during activity,” said Dr. Christopher Case, a Pediatrician at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital.

With these high temperatures, it’s important for kids, parents and teachers to know the signs of heat-related illnesses. The CDC explains the different types of heat-related illnesses, and what you can do to keep safe.

Heat-Related Illnesses:

Heat stroke

Symptoms: High body temperature (103 degrees or higher) Hot, red, dry or damp skin Fast, strong pulse Headache Dizziness Nausea Confusion Passing out

What to do: Call 911 Move person to cooler place Use cool cloths or a cool bath to help lower body temperature Don’t give them anything to drink



Heat exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating Cold, pale and clammy skin Fast, weak pulse Nausea or vomiting Muscle cramps Tiredness Dizziness Headache Fainting

What to do: Move to a cool place Loosen clothes Use cool, wet cloths or take cool bath Sip water Get medical help if throwing up, symptoms worsen or last over an hour



Heat cramps

Symptoms: Heavy sweating during exercise Muscle pain or spasms

What to do: Stop physical activity and get to cool place Drink water or sports drink Wait for cramps to stop before continuing exercise Get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour, you have heart problems



Sunburn

Symptoms: Painful, red and warm skin Blisters on skin

What to do: Stay out of sun until sunburns heals Cool cloths on sunburned areas Use moisturizing lotion Don’t break blisters



Heat rash

Symptoms: Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples

What to do: Stay in cool, dry place Keep rash dry Use baby powder to soothe rash



A lot of these symptoms are similar, so it’s vital that adults pay attention to children at school while they are outside. This includes during recess and if they are participating in sports.

“Sometimes they [kids] can be very tired and overheated. A true heat injury is a medical emergency, which is why, the sports trainers at the high schools are very, well-trained on what to do in, in those situations. For youth sports, the biggest thing is if a kid needs to rest, let them rest. This is all about having fun. So there doesn’t need to be kind of a push to make them do more than their bodies are really ready for,” Case said.