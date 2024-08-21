How should you handle aggressive drivers in San Antonio? Here are a driving instructor’s tips.

Marc Alonso owns the Ayala Driving School, he encourages drivers to be alert and safe in a road rage situation.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you encounter an angry driver or full-blown road rage, Marc Alonso said the best thing you can do is stay alert.

“Don’t engage,” Alonso, who owns the Ayala Driving School, said.

A 19-year-old man was shot while driving south on Highway 281 Tuesday morning. That man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The shooter is still unknown, and so is the motive.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said there was no evidence that road rage led up to the shooting.

Alonso said crimes like this are tragic, but he said this type of aggression is becoming more common.

“People have become less tolerant,” Alonso said. “The best thing that you can do is keep your distance. Try to make good mental notes, if possible, of license plates. If you have a visual of who the drivers are, great and pass that on to the authorities.”

If you encounter an aggressive driver, Alonso says to remain calm.

“Exit and move on to a safer spot,” Alonso said. “If they attempt to follow you, then you want to call 911.”

“What about if you’re a bystander? What’s the best advice there?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“The best thing that you can do is keep your distance,” Alonso said.

The investigation into what happened on Highway 281 is still ongoing. But with the recent uncertainty out on the roads, staying calm is this instructor’s best advice.

“Do not try to engage, and do not try to intervene,” Alonso said. “Let the authorities handle it.”