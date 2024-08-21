Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official. Pumpkin spice season is (almost) here, so that means Starbucks is launching its iconic fall menu on Thursday!

We are certainly feeling those scorching temperatures this week, but we can order those fall drinks on ice in the mean time to chill down.

Customers won’t longer need to customize a drink that baristas would make off the menu since it will now be a part of the fall lineup.

Starbucks is bringing the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte to its menu.

You can also enjoy these other festive fall menu drinks hot or iced including:

Pumpkin spice lattes, commonly known as PSL for short.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

What fall drink is your favorite? Show us your go-to fall order drink on KSAT Connect. Mine is an iced PSL with oat milk and pumpkin cream cold foam, yum!