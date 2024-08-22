Early-morning fire damages North Side home; no reported injuries, SAFD says

Fire was called in just before 1 a.m. in 3200 block of Morning Creek

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine how a fire started at a home on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Morning Creek, not far from both Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from a bedroom window. They quickly put out the fire.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the one bedroom. One person was home at the time and they were able to get out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators have not said exactly what started the fire. An investigation team will now try to figure out what sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The damage to the home is estimated at around $40,000.