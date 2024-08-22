Floresville residents still looking for answers a month after gas line explosion

A crew installing fiber optic lines in Floresville on Tuesday, July 16, accidentally hit an underground gas main, initially causing a gas leak and later an explosion. One home was leveled, and 13 others were damaged.

FLORESVILLE, Texas – More than a month since a gas line explosion leveled one home and damaged approximately 13 properties in Floresville, people who live there are still waiting for answers.

KSAT had crews in Floresville today, more than a month since the explosion, and the site of the explosion looked almost identical to what it did in July.

Recommended Videos

According to the city, a crew installing fiber optic lines near H Street and 9th Street on Tuesday, July 16, accidentally hit an underground gas main, initially causing a gas leak.

Rise Broadband has put out statements over the past month stating that their crews were working in the area when a gas line was compromised and that an explosion followed.

People who were impacted are still trying to figure out who is responsible for helping cover the cost of damages.

The City of Floresville sent KSAT a statement on Wednesday:

“Officially as of now, we are still waiting for a final report to be completed and released by the Texas Railroad Commission. Once completed they will notify the City of the results.”

As far as what is being done for the residents, Rise Broadband and Rockport Contracting sent us their claims adjustors’ information that we have given out to the residents to contact

Residents we spoke to, who did not want to go on camera, said they were given a number for a claims adjustor but that Rise Broadband’s adjustors are waiting for the investigation to be complete before stepping in.

Leaving one woman without a home and many others with boarded-up windows.

Rise Broadband sent us this statement:

“Rise Broadband is still eagerly waiting for the results of the investigation and is committed to understanding the facts and findings once they are available. Our top priorities are the safety and well-being of our customers and the communities we serve. We believe any claims of our involvement in illegal or irresponsible practices are completely unfounded and false.

Rise Broadband instructed its independent contractor to immediately cease operations in the Floresville region following the incident on July 16th. New construction operations remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. Rise Broadband is dedicated to supporting the Floresville community in ongoing recovery efforts.”