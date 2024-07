The City of Floresville is asking people to stay away from a residential intersection after a natural gas main explosion.

The explosion happened at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of H Street and 9th Street after a Fiber optic company hit a gas main.

That intersection along with Hospital Boulevard between Old 181 and Business Loop 181 and 34d Street are closed temporarily.

Anyone who has been evacuated and needs shelter can go to the Floresville Event Center.