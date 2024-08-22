New Kimpton Santo hotel in San Antonio announces opening date

SAN ANTONIO – Kimpton Santo, a luxury boutique hotel, will open on Aug. 29 in San Antonio.

It’s Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ first location in the Alamo City and will feature a restaurant and three bars.

According to a press release, the property once occupied a historic 19th-century German-English school.

To celebrate the luxury hotel’s launch, Kimpton Santo is inviting guests to indulge in exclusive VIP and food and beverage specials throughout the month.

A range of exclusive promotions are available starting Aug. 29, including 50% off dinner, BOGO brunch deals with $1 bottles of bubbly, and a special bounce-back offer.

Dean's Steak & Seafood restaurant, 2024 (Courtesy photo via White Lodging)

Dean’s Steak & Seafood restaurant will have many of the building’s original features. It will have a design of dramatic lighting, double-height exposed-wood vaulted ceilings, and more.

The steakhouse will have a two-level dining room with 207 seats, an oyster bar, and a curated private wine room.

From Aug. 29 until Sept. 30, the restaurant will offer guests 50% off the entire food bill during dinner service every Thursday through Sunday. Guests can also enjoy a bottle of bubbly for only $1, with a limit of one bottle per group of two. For brunch, available on Saturdays and Sundays, guests will receive a buy one, get one (BOGO) entree. Kids 10 and under eat for free every breakfast and brunch service.

Dean's Steak & Seafood - Oyster Bar, 2024 (Courtesy photo via White Lodging)

The release adds that the Dean’s menu will have prime steaks, A5 Japanese and Texas wagyu, and seafood.

The Bar at Dean’s, a square-shaped bar with woven panels, will serve items from the steakhouse.

At the bar, patrons can partake in the exclusive “Dean’s List.” The bar will have rare bourbon pours that are “off the menu” and vintage bottles of wine.

The Study at Dean’s is the third featured bar. This intimate cocktail bar will highlight the art of mixology.

The bar will offer 78 seats and include a lounge and patio section. The menu will also have small plates like charcuterie, caviar, wagyu tartare, and more.

A new rooftop bar will also be a part of the boutique hotel. The Tenfold Rooftop will be one of the tallest in the city, according to the press release.

Tenfold Rooftop is offering visiting guests a special treat –– a postcard with their final bill, redeemable for 50% off their next visit. This exclusive promotion is available for the first 30 days only and must be used before Sept. 30.

Tenfold Rooftop bar, 2024 (Courtesy photo via White Lodging)

The rooftop bar’s menu will emphasize tequila and mezcal, with small plates, cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass.

The luxury hotel will be located in the 400 block of South Alamo Street, just west of Hemisfair and north of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The 10-story hotel will have 347 rooms, a rooftop pool and lounge, 10,000 square feet of event space, and a fitness center.

Kimpton is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection. The hotel itself is owned and operated by White Lodging.