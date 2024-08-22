San Antonio nonprofit works to keep seniors, people with disabilities cool during the high summer temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – The hot weather shows little signs of cooling down and can be dangerous for those in need. Seniors and people with disabilities may be unable to keep their houses cool when it’s hot out, so a local nonprofit is working to keep them comfortable.

United Way of San Antonio provides free box fans to people in need across our community through its 211 Call Center.

The 211 Call Center provides referrals and information for community resources to those who call. It is funded by United Way and the State of Texas.

The call center opened over 20 years ago and provides resources to community members like utility assistance, food pantries, parenting classes, mental health resources, and city and county services.

On top of that, United Way also holds its Project Cool initiative every summer. When the temperatures rise, box fans can be donated to local fire stations. After the donation is made, the fans are taken to Catholic Charities and distributed to those who call 211.

“This program is key. It helps alleviate the heat for those populations that, most of the time, are on a fixed income and are not able to afford the high utility bills that come with heat waves,” said Jaqueline Gutierrez, database manager & analyst for United Way San Antonio.

There are certain qualifications a person must meet to receive a fan, such as being at least 55 years of age or older or having a disability. When a person calls 211, they will be asked what resource they need and to provide their ZIP code.

“Once we get their ZIP code, we find the nearest location to them, provide all the necessary information, including address, phone number, hours, documents required,” Gutierrez said.

Last year, about 3,800 fans were distributed to community members in need, and that number has already reached 4,000 fans this year. The project is running now through the end of September.

The 211 helpline is open 24/7, 365 days.

You can learn more about what is offered at the call center by clicking here.