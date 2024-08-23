98º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man charged in two murder cases sentenced to 48 years in prison

Michael Morales, 36, confessed to both killings in 2020

Madalynn Lambert, News Trainee

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Crime, District Attorney’s Office, BCSO
Michael Morales was sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing two victims in 2020, according to records from the District Attorney’s Office. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Wednesday for killing two people in 2020.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Michael Morales stabbed Felix Garcia to death with a screwdriver. Morales went to look for Garcia to charge a debt that was owed for marijuana, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Recommended Videos

Hours later, Morales told his common-law wife, Mary Sanchez, about the incident and they got into an argument.

The argument then became physical, and Morales grabbed a rifle and shot the woman at least once in the upper body, Salazar said.

During the investigation into Sanchez’s murder, Morales confessed to both killings, officials said.

“Morales has been held accountable for his brutal actions, and justice has been served for the families of Mary Sanchez and Felix Garcia,” Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “Our office remains committed to fighting for all victims of crime in Bexar County.”

Morales will not eligible for parole until he serves half of his sentence.

Read more:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Madalynn Lambert is the News Trainee at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos