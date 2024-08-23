Man charged in two murder cases sentenced to 48 years in prison

Michael Morales was sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing two victims in 2020, according to records from the District Attorney’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Wednesday for killing two people in 2020.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Michael Morales stabbed Felix Garcia to death with a screwdriver. Morales went to look for Garcia to charge a debt that was owed for marijuana, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Hours later, Morales told his common-law wife, Mary Sanchez, about the incident and they got into an argument.

The argument then became physical, and Morales grabbed a rifle and shot the woman at least once in the upper body, Salazar said.

During the investigation into Sanchez’s murder, Morales confessed to both killings, officials said.

“Morales has been held accountable for his brutal actions, and justice has been served for the families of Mary Sanchez and Felix Garcia,” Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “Our office remains committed to fighting for all victims of crime in Bexar County.”

Morales will not eligible for parole until he serves half of his sentence.

