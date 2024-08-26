Ride share driver wounded in shooting on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A ride share driver is in the hospital in serious condition after he was shot in the back on the city’s North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Anchor Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and Northwest Military Highway.

According to police, it appears someone was shooting at the driver’s passenger and the passenger was also shooting back. Police say they are still searching for both the suspect and the passenger.

Investigators said they found shell casings inside and outside the vehicle.

The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.