San Antonio Metro Health’s mobile clinics combat STIs with free testing

Texas sees increase in chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is helping reduce the number of sexually transmitted infections in the San Antonio community through its mobile unit.

The Metro Health mobile clinics park in areas across the community that lack proper health care access.

The clinics offer free testing for sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. They also provide care services for pregnant women who need STI testing.

Texas Department of State Health Services reports an increase in STIs like chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea.

To find out where the clinic will be in the future, visit the Metro Health website.

