TNA Wrestling plans return to San Antonio for back-to-back shows

SAN ANTONIO – Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) is planning a return to the Alamo City for a double feature.

According to a news release, the professional wrestling company announced plans for two shows scheduled for Sept. 13 and 14 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The Sept. 14 show will be taped for TNA’s weekly television program, iMPACT!, which airs at 7 p.m. central Thursdays on ACS TV.

TNA Wrestling last visited San Antonio in 2020.

Attendees of the September shows can expect TNA stars including Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry and others to jump into the ring, the company said.

