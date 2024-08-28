Two-year investigation leads to 33 arrests in Uvalde gang operation

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde officials announced the arrest of 33 people allegedly involved in gang-related activity.

According to a Uvalde County press release, the people arrested are members of violent gangs called the Latin Kings, West Texas Tango, Tango Blast, Tango Orejon, Tango Aguilon, Texas Syndicate, Paisas, Texas Mexican Mafia, Maniac Latin Disciples and the San Antonio Walk Down Gang.

The arrests stem from 68 state indictments for drug trafficking, engaging in organized criminal activity and an additional 17 racketeering and conspiracy federal indictments.

The indictments come from a two-year investigation into gangs in the Uvalde area, the release said.

Governor Greg Abbott called on the Department of Public Safety for assistance in the investigation in an effort to deter gang-related activity in Uvalde.

“Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals,” said Abbott.

In September 2022, DPS sent troopers to Uvalde to implement a criminal investigations division in gang-related hotspots.

Additionally, DPS placed special agents in Uvalde to investigate Tangos and Latin Kings gangs.

In 2015, most of the Latin Kings gang was placed behind bars, the release said. However, most of the present gang members were the children of those imprisoned members.

“We will not tolerate this criminal activity in our community. We will uncover anyone who participates, collaborates or permits this cancer in our town. I anticipate more indictments and arrest to be forthcoming. We thank Governor Abbott, the Department of Public Safety, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their assistance to us as we continue to endeavor to make Uvalde a community where people want to live, work and raise their families,” said District Attorney Christina Mitchell.