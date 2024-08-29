City of Uvalde judge, grandson taken into custody on separate drug charges

UVALDE, Texas – A City of Uvalde judge and his adult grandson were arrested in connection with multiple drug charges earlier this week.

Municipal Court Judge Richard Gonzales, 75, and Anthony Xavier Gonzales, 30, were both booked into the Uvalde County Jail on Tuesday.

According to the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Gonzales is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance. One of those charges was related to possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, weighing between one and four grams. The other charge is for possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 3, which weighs less than 28 grams.

The judge was also released from custody on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

As of Wednesday, however, Anthony Xavier Gonzales remains in custody at the county jail. Similar to Judge Gonzales, the sheriff’s office said the 30-year-old is facing one charge of possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams in Penalty Group 1, weighing between one and four grams, and another possession charge of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 3, which weighs less than 28 grams.

In addition, deputies said Anthony Gonzales was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon.

In an interview with the Uvalde Leader-News, Judge Gonzales said he was arrested by Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Judge Gonzales also told the newspaper that Anthony Xavier Gonzales, as well as the judge’s daughter and his daughter’s husband, were also taken into custody by law enforcement.

It is unclear which charges the judge’s daughter and son-in-law are facing or if they remain in custody at the Uvalde County Jail.

The Uvalde Leader-News also reported that the 30-year-old was arrested on July 19 and charged with possession of marijuana and unidentified controlled substances. He was reportedly arrested again on Aug. 13 for tampering with evidence and violating pre-trial conditions.