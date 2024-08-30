East Central ISD bus crashes with big rig in east Bexar County

An 18-wheeler and bus crashed in east Bexar County in the 10700 block of Highway 87.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More than 30 children were riding an East Central ISD school bus that crashed against a big rig in east Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened in the 10500 block of U.S. Highway 87 East on Friday morning.

BCSO said some children have minor injuries, but did not give an exact number on how many were being treated.

Part of Highway 87 will be shut down for some time due to the crash.

KSAT has crews at the scene and is working to confirm more information. We will update you as more information becomes available.

🚨Breaking: On the way to a school bus accident on HWY 87 East. Preliminary info we have from ESD 3 is more than a dozen injured not sure on how serious those injuries are yet. We have multiple crews on the way and will go live as soon as we get there. — Erica Hernandez (@erica_KSAT) August 30, 2024

