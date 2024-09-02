81º
San Antonio police searching for suspected car thief on Northwest Side

Authorities say victims searched for suspect, shot at car before thief fled

Devan Karp, Reporter

Vehicle stolen at Rock Creek Run, near I-10 and Callaghan Road (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a car theft on the Northwest Side.

The incident began Monday morning when a vehicle was reported stolen at Rock Creek Run, near I-10 and Callaghan Road.

The vehicle’s owners followed the stolen car, and at some point, the owner’s son fired a gun at it, police said.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the area. Police said evidence indicates the suspect was injured when he fled, but it’s unclear if he was hurt by the bullet fired by the owner’s son.

The suspect is described as wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts, police said. Multiple officers and a helicopter are assisting in the search.

KSAT will provide more details as they become available.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

