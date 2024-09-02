San Antonio police searching for suspected car thief on Northwest Side

Vehicle stolen at Rock Creek Run, near I-10 and Callaghan Road

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a car theft on the Northwest Side.

The incident began Monday morning when a vehicle was reported stolen at Rock Creek Run, near I-10 and Callaghan Road.

Recommended Videos

The vehicle’s owners followed the stolen car, and at some point, the owner’s son fired a gun at it, police said.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the area. Police said evidence indicates the suspect was injured when he fled, but it’s unclear if he was hurt by the bullet fired by the owner’s son.

The suspect is described as wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts, police said. Multiple officers and a helicopter are assisting in the search.

KSAT will provide more details as they become available.