Body found in Medina County 44 years ago identified

A body found in Medina County in 1979 was identified as Gary Alan Robbins, 33.

HONDO, Texas – The body of a man that was found on the side of a Medina County road nearly 45 years ago has finally been identified.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is identified as Gary Alan Robbins, 33.

Robbins’ remains were found on Nov. 26, 1979, in some brush off Red Wing Road, which is now called County Road 371 in Castroville.

Despite efforts by investigators to determine the identity of the body at the time, the case went cold until forensic teams helped sheriff’s officials make a breakthrough in the case.

While the victim has been identified, the investigation into Robbins’ death continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sergeant Investigator Alfonso R. Oranday at 830-741-6150 or email alfonso.oranday@medinatx.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Medina County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-FOR-CUFF (1-800-367-2833) or on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.