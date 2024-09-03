Love pumpkin? Here’s how you could earn $1,000 to try, review Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza foods

Love fall flavors from Trader Joe’s? One company is willing to pay $1,000 for someone to try all the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods from the grocery retailer.

FinanceBuzz is looking for a “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” to provide recommendations and grocery shopping hacks. Side note: You must love pumpkin to apply.

The Pumpkin Spice Pundit will try items like pumpkin waffles and autumn-inspired drinks such as pumpkin-spiced ginger brew. They will need to taste and rate more than 20 pumpkin-flavored foods to help shoppers decide which foods are worth the hype.

The selected person will get paid $1,000 for completing the taste test and receive a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card to purchase the fall food items.

The Pumpkin Spice Pundit will be asked to purchase one of each available seasonal fall food, photograph each item, rate the food on several criteria, and write a description of their experience.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 10. A candidate will be selected on Sept. 13 and contacted via email.

The selected Pumpkin Spice Pundit will have until Oct. 6 to try the fall foods and submit their ratings, FinanceBuzz said.

The contest is not affiliated with or endorsed by Trader Joe’s. Click here for more information on the application process.