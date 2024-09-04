77º
Brennan HS football prepares for Smithson Valley after loss in season-opener

The Bears fell to the Reagan Rattlers in Week 1 of the Texas high school football season

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

On Tuesday morning, the Brennan Bears (0-1) practiced outside in the rain as they prepare to face the Smithson Valley Rangers (1-0) in the BGC Game of the Week.

The Bears even held their media interviews outside while the rain came down hard. Brennan Fight Never Dies!

Brennan lost their season opener to the Reagan Rattlers, 31-9 in what was more of a lopsided score than expected.

In the loss, Brennan quickly identified their areas of improvement, which they’ve been working on this week as they look to top the Rangers.

The Bears, led by head coach Stephen Basore, are one of the top 6A programs in the greater San Antonio area. According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, they are predicted to win District 28-6A.

Brennan will play at Smithson Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

