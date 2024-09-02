BGC Game of the Week: Smithson Valley to tackle Brennan in Week 2

The Smithson Valley Rangers (1-0) will host the Brennan Bears (0-1) in the KSAT 12 Game of the Week. The Rangers won their season opener 45-0 against the Roosevelt Rough Riders. The Bears dropped their opener to the Reagan Rattlers, 31-9.

Coach Larry Hill and the Rangers know the Bears will head to Spring Branch more determined than ever to win and avoid their first 0-2 start to a season since 2018.

This will be Brennan’s final tune-up before starting District 28-6A play the following week. Including the Bears, the Rangers will play two more games before they open District 13-5A-1 competition.

