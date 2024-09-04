Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say

Man killed in late-night hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Culebra Road and North General McMullen.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross Culebra when he was struck by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stay to render aid. That person has not yet been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.