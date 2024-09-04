Man shot twice during argument at Northeast Side motel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after being shot twice at a Northeast Side motel early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at a La Quinta Inn in the 6400 block of Interstate 35, not far from Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

According to police, two men had gotten into an argument with three children present after a woman had left to get food. That’s when, police say, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in both the face and the abdomen.

The shooter stayed in the room and was taken into custody without incident. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The man’s condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.