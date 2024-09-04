New law requires foodservice establishments to display easily accessible food allergy poster

Texas Restaurant Association releases new poster to help restaurants comply with Sergio Lopez Food Allergy Awareness Act

SAN ANTONIO – Foodservice establishments have a new law to follow in an effort to enhance the safety of diners across the state when it comes to allergens.

The Sergio Lopez Food Allergy Awareness Act (Senate Bill 812) mandated that all retail food establishments display a food allergy awareness poster that all employees can easily access by Sept. 1 of this year.

“This poster is not just a legal requirement — it’s a vital tool in protecting the health and well-being of patrons with food allergies,” said the Texas Restaurant Association in a news release.

TRA is helping restaurants comply with the new law by designing a poster that covers all the essential information. The Texas Department of State Health Services said all posters must include the following:

Risks of an allergic reaction to a food allergen

Symptoms of an allergic reaction

A list of major food allergens, as determined by the FDA, and

Appropriate responses for assisting an individual who is having an allergic reaction

“This law provides an important opportunity to reinforce the commitment of Texas’s food service industry to guest safety and public health,” the TRA said.

Additionally, Texas DSHS said, “Every DSHS-accredited certified food manager and food handler training and examination must include food allergen awareness. This applies to certificates that are issued or renewed on or after September 1, 2024.”

The state says local jurisdictions cannot adopt or enforce orders, ordinances or rules that are inconsistent with the new requirements.

Download the TRA poster here or the Texas DSHS poster here.

