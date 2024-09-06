77º
Friday Finds: Social media creator shares top book picks for young readers

Books to inspire young readers, middle schoolers

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Clarissa Briseno, an avid reader and social media content creator, has several recommendations for young viewers and readers in this week’s Friday Finds.

  • “The Squish” by Breanna Carzoo is a book about self-motivation and how others can help.
  • “Henry is at Home” by Megan Maynor is the story of siblings adjusting to separation while one of them leaves to go to school.
  • “Gibberish” by Young Vo is about overcoming communication barriers and kindness.

For middle school kids, Briseno recommends Jamie Oliver’s “Billy and the Giant Adventure” and Dan Gutman’s “Miss Daisy is Crazy.”

Follow Briseno on Instagram @PixieeReads.

Watch the full Friday Finds segment in the player above to get all the details on this week’s picks.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

