Part of Ingram Park Mall is for sale

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mall has hit the real estate market.

Ingram Park Mall has two parcels of the 1.1 million-square-foot property up for sale, according to a listing by real estate firm CBRE. The listing covers 22.92 acres of the overall 83.57-acre complex. The real estate firm has not disclosed a price for the property.

The San Antonio Business Journal first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

The mall is located on the Northwest Side at 6301 NW Loop 410. The 375,044-square-foot retail space has an assessed value of $70.87 million, according to SABJ and Bexar Appraisal District records.

CBRE’s website highlights the mall as having new renters in an empty anchor space that offers “several significant value-add opportunities.”

Most of the mall is owned by anchor retailers like Dillard’s or Macy’s. Ingram Park Mall is 88.8% leased, CBRE said.

According to SABJ, the mall was developed by Simon Property Group in 1979. Fast-forward to 2021, and the mall now leads with a Morgan Stanley affiliate, which bid for the property during the foreclosure auction for $100.7 million.