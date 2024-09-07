SAPD arrests three suspects accused of ‘jugging’

SAN ANTONIO – Three suspects were arrested by San Antonio Police Friday evening as the department cracks down on “jugging.”

Jugging is a form of theft in which criminals wait for people who are withdrawing money from a bank or an ATM, follow them and rob victims of that money.

San Antonio police walked three suspects on Friday evening. They included 20-year-old Jacoby Williams, 25-year-old Dontrel Trayon Clark, and 25-year-old Broderick Craig Graves.

Police said the trio had been watching people walk out of a bank but did not disclose which bank or which side of town the alleged crimes occurred in.

According to police, the victim left the bank with an envelope in hand, arrived at a second unnamed location, and left the envelope in their vehicle.

That’s when the trio attempted to break into the victim’s car, and police apprehended them immediately, according to Camelia Juarez, a public information officer with SAPD.

Juarez said it was important to walk the three individuals out publicly as jugging is a growing crime in San Antonio.

“Each of those suspects were serial offenders,” Juarez said. “They had several previous theft charges, they have a system, they have a routine of operating.”

The department and its financial crimes investigators are working to minimize the number of jugging incidents by tracking individuals they believe are committing this crime.

SAPD reminds the public that if they have a large sum of money, they should take it with them and, if possible, hide it until they are in a safe place.