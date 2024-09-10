79º
Driver extricated from car after collision with truck in Comal County, DPS says

A truck flipped over on top of a car on FM 32

Madalynn Lambert, News Trainee

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday on Farm to Market 32. (Nick Arris, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FISCHER, Texas – A driver was extricated from a vehicle following a wrong-way collision in Comal County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday on Farm to Market 32.

A truck driver going west on the road veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a Nissan Altima, DPS said.

Authorities said the truck flipped over on the car after the collision. The driver of the Altima was extricated from the vehicle.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the Canyon Lake Fire Department, the New Braunfels Fire Department, and Travis County STAR Flight assisted at the crash scene.

