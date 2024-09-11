TxDOT announces Thursday, Friday evening closures along Loop 410 westbound lanes

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation said it is scheduling closures along Loop 410 this week due to bridge beam installation.

As a part of its expansive Interstate 35 Northeast Expansion Project, the agency said Loop 410′s westbound main lanes at Perrin Beitel Road will be closed on Thursday and Friday evenings.

TxDOT said the main lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. each evening and reopen at 6 p.m. on the following mornings.

🚧CONSTRUCTION ALERT🚧 NIGHTLY CLOSURE THURS (9/12) and FRI (9/13) 8PM UNTIL 6AM on I-410 westbound at Perrin Beitel for bridge beam installation work. Subscribe for I-35 NEX project updates at i35nex.com Posted by Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The agency said drivers along Loop 410 can get around the closures by taking the Perrin Beitel (or Exit 25B) exit and accessing Loop 410′s frontage road.

Travelers can then drive through the Perrin Beitel intersection and use the next available entrance ramp to return to Loop 410.