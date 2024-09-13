Authorities ID car lot employee killed after chasing trash dumper, crashing out in Southeast Bexar County

Authorities ID man killed after crashing out in Southeast Bexar County, medical examiner's office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 36-year-old man who died after chasing a person seen dumping trash in a car lot Wednesday in Southeast Bexar County.

The medical examiner’s office investigation determined George Edward Gomez suffered from blunt neck trauma after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into several trees.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office first responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at a car lot in the 12700 block of U.S. Highway 181.

The dispatcher told deputies that a person driving in an orange Dodge truck had continued to dump trash on the property.

Originally, Gomez and another car lot employee chased the driver of the Dodge truck in separate vehicles.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the driver in the Dodge truck pulled out a gun, but that did not stop the employees from following him.

Salazar said that Gomez and the Dodge truck driver may have exchanged gunfire, but it is unclear if any bullet struck Gomez.

Deputies later responded to the crash where Gomez was found dead on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 181 just before Loop 1604 near Elmendorf.

The sheriff’s office said it is currently searching for the Dodge truck driver.

If you have any information related to this case, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

