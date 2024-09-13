85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

MACRI to host press conference on results of study to create nation’s first Mexican Civil Rights Museum

Press conference can be viewed in video player below

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, West Side, MACRI, Ron Nirenberg, Joaquin Castro

SAN ANTONIO – The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will hold a press conference to announce a “significant milestone” in its steps to create the nation’s first Mexican Civil Rights Museum in San Antonio.

The press conference will be held Friday at 11 a.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro will join MACRI leaders and an architect from Ford Powell & Carson to discuss the findings of a site feasibility study.

According to a LinkedIn post from MACRI’s Executive Director Sarah Zenaida Gould, the group sought a consulting or architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study for a history museum at a site along the corridor of West Commerce and Buena Vista Street between Interstate 10 and Zarzamora Street.

“The museum will be a national destination to learn about nearly 200 years of Mexican American civil rights history, and the site should be accessible to local families and school children, and visiting tourists,” the post stated.

A decision on selecting a firm was set for the end of July 2023, and an ideal study completion in November 2023, according to the post.

Last October, MACRI opened its first visitor center, which it touted as a “significant milestone” in the process of creating the proposed museum.

MACRI, founded in 2019 in San Antonio, is a “cradle for Mexican American civil rights leadership and organizations,” according to its website.

The group was formerly the National Institute of Mexican American History of Civil Rights.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos