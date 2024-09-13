MACRI to host press conference on results of study to create nation’s first Mexican Civil Rights Museum

SAN ANTONIO – The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will hold a press conference to announce a “significant milestone” in its steps to create the nation’s first Mexican Civil Rights Museum in San Antonio.

The press conference will be held Friday at 11 a.m. and can be viewed in the video player above.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro will join MACRI leaders and an architect from Ford Powell & Carson to discuss the findings of a site feasibility study.

According to a LinkedIn post from MACRI’s Executive Director Sarah Zenaida Gould, the group sought a consulting or architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study for a history museum at a site along the corridor of West Commerce and Buena Vista Street between Interstate 10 and Zarzamora Street.

“The museum will be a national destination to learn about nearly 200 years of Mexican American civil rights history, and the site should be accessible to local families and school children, and visiting tourists,” the post stated.

A decision on selecting a firm was set for the end of July 2023, and an ideal study completion in November 2023, according to the post.

Last October, MACRI opened its first visitor center, which it touted as a “significant milestone” in the process of creating the proposed museum.

MACRI, founded in 2019 in San Antonio, is a “cradle for Mexican American civil rights leadership and organizations,” according to its website.

The group was formerly the National Institute of Mexican American History of Civil Rights.