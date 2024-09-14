Texas Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking ceremony for new Catholic school in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott made the trip south to Boerne to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Catholic school.

Abbott shoveled dirt alongside Archdiocese of San Antonio Auxiliary Bishop Michael J. Boulette, Boerne Mayor Frank Ritchie and others Friday at the future site of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School.

“Here at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, children will get a classical liberal arts education with a strong Christian foundation,” Abbott’s statement said, in part. “Parents deserve education freedom. That freedom will give children right here in Boerne the opportunity to attend a fine education institution like St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School if their parents so choose. Our children will only be successful in the economy of tomorrow if they have the critical knowledge and skills obtained through a strong education.

The school will be built at 202 West Kronkosky Street in downtown Boerne where St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church also calls home.

During the ceremony, Abbott praised the school’s commitment to providing Hill Country families with school choice.

“I will continue to fight for parents’ right to choose their children’s educational pathway and for every Texas family to have access to educational freedom,” Abbott’s statement concluded.

According to the Boerne Star, the school’s estimated cost is $24 million for students in Pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade.

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School is expected to open its doors to teachers and students in Sept. 2025.