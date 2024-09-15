Comal, Guadalupe counties among 15 fastest-growing in Texas

A paddler moves down the Guadalupe River as temperatures in South Texas hit triple-digit numbers, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – While San Antonio continues to grow at an astronomical rate, the same is true for the city’s neighboring counties.

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Comal and Guadalupe counties are experiencing some of the largest population increases by percentage in Texas between 2022 and 2023.

The population of Guadalupe County, home to Cibolo and college town Seguin, rose 3.12% from 182,760 people in 2022 to 188,454 people in 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau said. The 3.12% change in population is the 15th-highest jump of any county in Texas.

Guadalupe County is not as populated as Dallas and Houston-area counties such as Denton County (estimated 1,007,703 residents in 2023) or Fort Bend County (estimated 916,778 residents in 2023), but Guadalupe County’s 3.12% population leap is slightly higher than Denton County and Fort Bend counties’ jump (3.11%).

Comal County is becoming more than a place where tourists spend a few days on vacation. More people are bringing the rest of their belongings and staying for good.

U.S. Census estimates Comal — home to Canyon Lake, Bulverde and New Braunfels — is the fourth-fastest growing county in the state. Its population went up a projected 5.03% from 2022 (184,642 residents) to 2023 (193,928 residents).

The estimates appear to be in sync with the U.S. Census Bureau’s May 2024 projection of San Antonio as the fastest-growing city in the United States. Nearly 22,000 more people started calling the Alamo City home between 2022 and 2023.

The Census also estimated Bexar County’s population jumped 1.37% from 2022 (2,059,530 residents) to 2023 (2,087,679 residents). Bexar County’s 1.37% population increase between 2022 and 2023 represents Texas’ 26th-fastest growing county.

