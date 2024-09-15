SAPD to provide details on murder-suicide at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is expected to provide information on a murder-suicide on the North Side.

The incident happened at the Dwell at Legacy Apartments in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.