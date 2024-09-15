92º
SAPD to provide details on murder-suicide at North Side apartment complex

Police said information will be given around 2:45 p.m.

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

A file photo of an SAPD vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is expected to provide information on a murder-suicide on the North Side.

The incident happened at the Dwell at Legacy Apartments in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

