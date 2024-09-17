94º
Woman named in AMBER Alert arrested for child custody interference, Kerr County officials say

Talaya Shea Graham, 32, arrested Tuesday

Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies with the Special Operations Division arrested a woman wanted in a case related to an AMBER Alert reported last week.

Talaya Shea Graham, 32, of Ingram, was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for interfering in child custody, according to KCSO.

During the investigation, officials discovered that Graham intended to relocate to a different state with a 6-year-old boy, which violated a court order.

With the boy’s whereabouts unknown at the time, DPS issued an AMBER Alert.

Although the boy was located and the AMBER Alert was canceled Friday night, authorities still didn’t know where Graham was. Officials then issued an arrest warrant for her for interfering in child custody.

Officials have not said if Joseph Graham, the man named in the AMBER Alert with Talaya Graham, was located or if he is still on the run.

“Our Special Operations Division worked around the clock on this case to secure this child,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Through their tireless work, this case has been resolved without further harm to those involved or the public.”

Talaya Graham was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

