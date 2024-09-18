Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest in fatal NW Side hit-and-run

Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. Police are looking for what they believe to be a light-colored SUV.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run on the Northwest Side.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 12, Maria Martinez, 67, was walking across the street in the 500 block of Babcock Road when she was hit by a truck. Investigators said she was not in a crosswalk and the area was not well-lit.

The driver of the truck, an unidentified 57-year-old man, stopped to help Martinez, but a driver in a light-colored SUV then struck both of them.

The SUV driver did not stop. Crime Stoppers are seeking information on this vehicle, which officers at the scene said was gray.

Martinez died from her injuries, while the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. His condition is not immediately known.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.