‘Peter Pan’ musical to visit Majestic Theatre in December

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets for a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical classic are officially on sale.

“Peter Pan” will come to the Majestic Theatre in December.

The high-flying musical will begin the adventure with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell visiting the bedroom of the Darling children, who are then taken on a magical journey.

"Peter Pan" will be performed at the Majestic Theatre from Dec. 17-22. (Broadway in San Antonio)

“Peter Pan” is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price, playwright by Larissa FastHorse, and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The musical will have nightly performances at 7:30 p.m. from Dec. 17-21. “Peter Pan” will also be performed at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, and the last two shows will be at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Ticket prices start at $45 for the Dec. 17-19 shows and $55 for the Dec. 20-22 performances.

The Majestic Theatre is located at 224 E. Houston St.

