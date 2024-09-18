Wilson County man arrested for making terroristic threats; 100 firearms found

A Wilson County resident was arrested for making terroristic threats on Sept. 9. Jonni Carville is in Wilson County Jail and has a $150,000 bond.

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A Wilson County resident was arrested for making terroristic threats on Sept. 9.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office found 100 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition in the resident’s home, WCSO said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

WCSO received a call for a welfare check of a La Vernia resident on Sept. 8. The caller reported the resident called two different hotlines in Comal County and said “he intended on committing an act of mass violence on Sept. 12,” WCSO said.

The calls were reported to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and they determined the man lived in Wilson County.

WCSO and a Texas Highway Patrol trooper responded to the residence of the man, Jonni Carville. According to WCSO, Carville was “uncooperative and made it clear that he had a disdain for law enforcement.”

“The deputies were unable to take any further action at that time,” WCSO said.

Authorities followed the investigation and determined that Carville had access to firearms and posted several videos on social media expressing his dislike for law enforcement.

On Sept. 9, Carville had an interaction with the La Vernia Police Department at the police station and La Vernia Middle School.

“La Vernia Police Officers also noted that Carville was hostile and his demeanor was uncooperative with both their officer and school administration,” WCSO stated in the social media post.

After these interactions, officials monitored Carville’s activities, WCSO said.

The Texas Rangers and San Antonio police confirmed that Carville said the terroristic threats on Sept. 8, which is a third degree felony.

WCSO then searched Carville’s home and found 100 firearms and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, WCSO said.

Carville is in custody in the Wilson County Jail on a $150,000 bond and a federal detainer for federal firearms violations, according to WCSO.

“Our office will always take these calls seriously and pursue any and all avenues to prevent and stop any threat of violence to any individual, group or school in our community,” Wilson County Sheriff Jim Stewart said.