87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Authorities identify victim of pedestrian fatality on Northwest Side

Victim was identified as Farhad Al Ali

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Northwest Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a pedestrian fatality on the Northwest Side.

The victim was identified as Farhad Al Ali, 78.

According to police, Ali was crossing the 8600 block of Huebner Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a pickup truck hit him. He died at the scene.

Police said Ali didn’t use a crosswalk and poor lighting may have contributed to the incident.

EMS told police that they smelled intoxicants on his breath.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and police don’t believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Recommended Videos