Authorities identify victim of pedestrian fatality on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a pedestrian fatality on the Northwest Side.

The victim was identified as Farhad Al Ali, 78.

According to police, Ali was crossing the 8600 block of Huebner Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a pickup truck hit him. He died at the scene.

Police said Ali didn’t use a crosswalk and poor lighting may have contributed to the incident.

EMS told police that they smelled intoxicants on his breath.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and police don’t believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.