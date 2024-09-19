Crime Stoppers searching for suspect who shot woman in vehicle on far West Side

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who shot a 29-year-old woman last Friday on the far West Side

The woman was shot while driving south in the 8300 block of State Highway 151.

Around 8 p.m., the suspect driving a black SUV began following the victim’s vehicle while honking and flashing lights, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The person in the SUV fired shots at the victim’s car, striking her. She was transported to a hospital.

When apprehended, the shooter will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have information to share with Crime Stoppers, call 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, send “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also submit tips on the P3 Tips app, available from the App Store or Google Play, or through the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.