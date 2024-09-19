Police searching for driver who crashed into front of Northwest Side building

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a driver who they say crashed a truck into the front of a business on the Northwest Side.

The incident occurred at a shopping center in the 3700 block of Northwest Loop 410 near Fredricksburg Road around 1 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, bystanders said the driver got into the parked truck and drove off at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and crashed into the front of the building, which was closed at the time. Police said the individual ran away before they arrived.

It was not immediately clear if the truck belonged to the driver.

When found, the driver will face charges of failure to stop and give information, police said.

So far, there have been no reported injuries or estimated damage costs.