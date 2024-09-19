Sign up for the ‘Know My Neighborhood’ newsletter from KSAT

A monthly series that focuses on different San Antonio neighborhoods. Email Address Sign up.

SAN ANTONIO – Each month, KSAT spotlights a different San Antonio community for our “Know My Neighborhood” series.

We focus on what makes each neighborhood special — from its history and challenges to the stories of the people who live there.

Whether it’s uncovering long-lost landmarks or addressing concerns like food insecurity and crime, “Know My Neighborhood” gives you an inside look at the areas that shape our city.

In this monthly newsletter, you should expect alerts on our interactive projects and in-depth stories.

You can also view our previous coverage by clicking on our Know My Neighborhood page on KSAT.com. If you have questions or comments about the newsletter, email rsalinas@ksat.com.

Find our other KSAT newsletters, like KSAT Explains or evening headlines, or manage your email subscription settings here.

Also, let us know which neighborhood you want to see featured next.

We look forward to exploring San Antonio with you, one neighborhood at a time!

Watch our latest episode of Know My Neighborhood below.