Northside, San Antonio ISDs investigating spoiled strawberry milk concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Two districts are looking into concerns about bad milk being given to students this week.

Officials from Northside ISD and San Antonio ISD said they received word that strawberry milk was being served in cafeterias in both districts.

“Our Child Nutrition Department did receive a couple of concerns on the Strawberry Milk that was served yesterday [Tuesday]. They took steps and informed all schools to stop serving the Strawberry Milk immediately strictly as a precaution,” stated Barry Perez, assistant superintendent for Communications & Marketing with NISD.

Laura Short, chief communications officer with SAISD, stated, “We received one report from one of our schools yesterday that a student received a milk with a different consistency. The cafeteria manager alerted Child Nutrition Services who then contacted all schools to pull the milk from the affected batch.”

Short said the milk had not expired, and the district is waiting for its vendor to address the issue. At this time, that vendor is unknown.

Perez confirmed that Oak Farms Dairy is NISD’s milk supplier. KSAT sent a request for comment through the dairy farm’s website but has not received an email back.

Both schools are investigating the issue and are not serving strawberry milk at this time.