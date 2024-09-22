BCSO seeking info on ‘prowler’ seen on video in far west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a male “prowler” who approached two children in a vehicle as they were walking to school.
According to the sheriff’s office, two children were approached by a male driving a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan on Thursday, Sept. 19, in far west Bexar County.
The male driver allegedly called out to one of the children, BCSO said in its post.
The children ran, and a neighbor assisted them.
BCSO said that after receiving the report, they scoured for surveillance footage and increased patrol in the area.
The sheriff’s office also reminds parents, guardians and community members to remain vigilant.
They shared the following safety tips:
- Talk to your children about what to do if they feel uncomfortable or threatened by a stranger. Emphasize the importance of running to a safe place.
- Have important numbers saved on your child’s phone if they have one and teach them when to call those numbers for certain incidents.
- Teach your children the importance of not engaging with strangers.
- Establish a network of trusted neighbors who can help watch over children as they travel to and from school, or contact you in the event of an incident.
- Keep the lines of communication open with your children about their daily activities. Encourage them to share any uncomfortable experiences.
- If you notice any suspicious behavior or vehicles in your neighborhood, do not hesitate to report it to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office by calling 210-335-6000, or 911 if it’s an emergency.