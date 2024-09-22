BCSO seeking info on ‘prowler’ seen on video in far west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a male “prowler” who approached two children in a vehicle as they were walking to school.

According to the sheriff’s office, two children were approached by a male driving a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz sedan on Thursday, Sept. 19, in far west Bexar County.

The male driver allegedly called out to one of the children, BCSO said in its post.

The children ran, and a neighbor assisted them.

BCSO said that after receiving the report, they scoured for surveillance footage and increased patrol in the area.

The sheriff’s office also reminds parents, guardians and community members to remain vigilant.

They shared the following safety tips: