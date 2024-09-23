Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering medical episode, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Jail inmate died after suffering a medical episode stemming from detoxing conditions, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 3 a.m., inmates in the jail’s booking section alerted deputies that 31-year-old Andrea Nicole Garcia “didn’t look well,” BCSO said.

Despite attempting life-saving measures, Garcia was pronounced dead by the San Antonio Fire Department at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said that from preliminary reports, Garcia experienced a medical episode “exacerbated by detoxing conditions.”

However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office would determine the official cause of death.

The death is the fifth at the jail since July 29 and the second this month. An inmate suffered a medical episode while going through the booking process on Sept. 5.

So far this year, there have been nine reported inmate deaths at the jail.

Garcia was booked into the jail on Saturday, Sept. 21, on a warrant for Theft over $1500 (2) or More Previous Convictions and for Failure to Identify.

Bexar County’s Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the death investigation following the Sandra Bland Act. BCSO’s Internal Affairs unit is also investigating.

Jail officials have notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. BCSO said.