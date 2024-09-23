Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to speak at rally in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff is expected to speak Monday at a Democratic campaign rally in San Antonio.

The rally will focus on the “Freedom to Vote” after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Bexar County commissioners regarding voter registration plans.

The rally intends to push back against Texas Republicans’ efforts to suppress voter turnout, Democrats said.

San Antonio attracted national attention after Paxton searched the homes of several Latino political organizers as part of a probe into alleged voter fraud.

The League of United Latin American Citizens and Texas Democrats considered the searches as voter intimidation, calling on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate Paxton.

Several well-known Texas Democrats are slated to speak at the rally, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, U.S. Rep Joaquin Castro, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, and others.

The rally is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. at San Antonio College’s Candler Physical Education Center. KSAT has a crew at the rally and will provide updates throughout Monday evening.